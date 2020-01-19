|
Benjamin S. Campione, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 7, 1921 to the late Charles and Anna Campione in New York, New York. Benjamin was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Benjamin moved to Port Charlotte with his wife Yolanda and family in 1972 from Brooklyn.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yolanda Campione; three, daughters, Linda Campione of North Port, Florida, Rene (Randy) Jackson of Port Charlotte, and Donna (Rusty) Bryant of Fort Lawn, South Carolina; a son, Benedict (Kathy) Campione of Grant, Florida: three brothers and three sisters; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, Florida 33948 on Wednesday 11:00 AM, January 22, 2020 with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Memorial Garden.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.