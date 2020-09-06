Bernice "Bernie" (Grondin) Casey White, 84, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Englewood, Fla., after receiving many messages of love from her family across the country. Bernice was the only child of the late Allen J. Grondin and Mabel (Marcil) Grondin. She is predeceased by her first and second husbands, Paul A. Casey, Sr. and Robert J. (Bob) White. She was a lifelong Rhode Islander, graduating from Cranston High School East in 1954 and working in a successful career at New England Telephone and AT&T. In addition, she owned the Central Cafe in Warwick from 1978 to 1983, a bar frequented by local shell fishermen. All the while, Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother to a beautiful family. Winters brought her to Florida where she owned a home and had a close-knit community of friends.



She is survived by her three children: Jacqueline (Casey) Procopio and her husband Michael,(Ret. Deputy Chief, C.F.D.) Paul A. Casey, Jr.(Deputy Chief, C.F.D.) and his wife Mary Ellen and Kenneth R. (Kenny) Casey and his wife Jessica Sather. She is also survived by her two step-children: Robert White and Kimberly (White) Schauer. Additionally, Bernice is survived by nine grandchildren of whom she was perpetually proud: Erin, Alexandra, Emily, Jillian, Dante, Max, Nicholas, Arlo (Ahlo), and Megan as well as two great-grandchildren: Bryce and Tristan.



The funeral and burial will be a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernice's name to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation (5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238).



