Bernice "Bea" Elizabeth Bennett, 93, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Bernice was born on August 26, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Frances and Julius Mason. She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Diane Jeleniewski (Phillip) and son, Thomas Cheske, Jr. (Anita).



Former daughter-in-law, Wendy Terpstra (Jerry), grandchildren, Eric Cheske (Silvia), Samantha Sauline (Derek), and Blake Cheske (Kacy), eight great-grandchildren and aunt to many. Bernice was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas Cheske, Sr. and second husband, Hugh Bennett, sister, Beatrice Haustein, brothers, Tony and George Mason. Her love for her family was exceeded only by her love for Jesus.



Bernice was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteer at Englewood Community Hospital. She was a wonderful person who lived and loved life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her endless kindness, compassion and love for her family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, FL. Further services will be held in Chicago, Ill. with interment at St Casimir Cemetery.



