Bertha Ann Reed
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Ann Reed, age 98, devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, died peacefully Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla. A resident of Oak Haven Park in Arcadia, Fla., she spent her last two years at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Fla.

Bertha was the daughter of Henry and Bertha Clasendorf of Danbury, Conn., and was born in 1921. She was the loving wife to John Reed of Brewster, N.Y., and celebrated 65 years of marriage together before her husband's passing in 2008.

Bertha was the most proud of her four devoted children; Keith Reed (Ida) of Atlantis, Fla., Gary Reed (Karen) of Epping, N.H., Barbara Reed of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Joyce Smith of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She attended Peace River Baptist Church next door to Life Care Center during her time there, but her home church, Fort Ogden United Methodist was her second family. The Ladies Group she belonged to known as "The Bag Ladies" have sewn hundreds of sleeping bags for the homeless over the years.

Bertha lived a full life and instilled strong values in her family that have served them well. She gave so much and asked for so little in return.

A place and date for a Memorial service has not been determined at this time. You may contact Barbara Reed for more info at Ph. 704-402-7444.

The family requests that any Memorial contributions be sent to the Port Charlotte Tidewell Hospice House on Veronica Street, care of Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department at 5955 Rand Boulevard, in Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the Fort Ogden Community Church, P.O. Box 340, Arcadia, FL 34267.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved