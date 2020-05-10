Bertha Ann Reed, age 98, devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, died peacefully Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla. A resident of Oak Haven Park in Arcadia, Fla., she spent her last two years at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Fla.
Bertha was the daughter of Henry and Bertha Clasendorf of Danbury, Conn., and was born in 1921. She was the loving wife to John Reed of Brewster, N.Y., and celebrated 65 years of marriage together before her husband's passing in 2008.
Bertha was the most proud of her four devoted children; Keith Reed (Ida) of Atlantis, Fla., Gary Reed (Karen) of Epping, N.H., Barbara Reed of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Joyce Smith of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She attended Peace River Baptist Church next door to Life Care Center during her time there, but her home church, Fort Ogden United Methodist was her second family. The Ladies Group she belonged to known as "The Bag Ladies" have sewn hundreds of sleeping bags for the homeless over the years.
Bertha lived a full life and instilled strong values in her family that have served them well. She gave so much and asked for so little in return.
A place and date for a Memorial service has not been determined at this time. You may contact Barbara Reed for more info at Ph. 704-402-7444.
The family requests that any Memorial contributions be sent to the Port Charlotte Tidewell Hospice House on Veronica Street, care of Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department at 5955 Rand Boulevard, in Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the Fort Ogden Community Church, P.O. Box 340, Arcadia, FL 34267.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.