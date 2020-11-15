1/
Bess Freismuth
Bess Freismuth, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, Ohio, on Sept. 27, 1929, to Thomas and Blanche Absalom. The oldest of four children, she grew up on a farm with lots of extended family around until she went to Nurses training at Martins Ferry Hospital. Bess married Kenneth Freismuth on Nov. 25, 1950, during a blizzard. Ken and Bess had eight children - Michael, Thomas, David, Jeffrey, Lisa, Patrick, Edward, and Philip, along with 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They enjoyed square dancing, camping, golfing and traveling. Ken and Bess traveled all over the world, from the Great Wall of China to Morocco and the Panama Canal. A funeral mass and interment at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City, Florida will occur at a later date.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
