Beth Chastain Coates, age 59, passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 24th, 2020, after a long illness.



Beth grew up in Titusville, Fla., where she spent hours as a girl sailing with her father, and roller skating with her beloved brother.



Throughout her life, she was a strong advocate for animals and animal welfare. She enjoyed adopting dogs and equine, and also shared her compassion for animals by working at an animal shelter and playing with the dogs there.



Her kindness extended to her community as well. For many years, she was extremely proud to work at a non profit medical clinic helping uninsured people.



Being a devoted mother, however, was her proudest accomplishment in life. She absolutely adored her children, grandchildren and family.



She's survived by her two adult children Bruce and his wife Jennie, Brittany and her husband Mark, her father David, her brother and sister Mark and Robin, her grandchildren Cory, Christina, Adriana, Aidan and Charlotte, and many many other cherished family members.



A private family funeral was held in Lake Butler.



