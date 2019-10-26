Home

Betty Ann Easley


1938 - 2019
Betty Ann Easley Obituary
Betty Ann Easley, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, October 21, 2019 at

Bayfront Health Hospital-Port Charlotte with her family by her side.

Betty was born August 30, 1938 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late William Sisk and Margaret New. She moved to Port Charlotte with her family from Oklahoma in 1996.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 51 years, Billie Ray Easley of Port Charlotte, FL; three daughters, Diane Jacobs of Medway, ME, Nina Dawson of Port Charlotte, FL and

Debra Orr of Dixon, CA; two sons, William Ray Easley of Palmetto, FL and David H. Easley of Port Charlotte, FL; three brothers, Lewis Sisk of Falls Church, VA, Robert Sisk of Manassas, VA

and John New of Port St. Lucie, FL; along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
