Betty J. Corser (Downing), 89, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY, raised in Avon, NY, and lived 25 years in Gloversville, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton, having been married 53 years.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Corser, M.D., (and wife Janet) of Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter Jamie Chandler of Englewood, Florida, and Cynthia Kowal (and husband Spencer) of Tonawanda, NY. She also leaves six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Betty was a 1951 graduate cum laude of Hobart and William Smith College, receiving a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology/Chemistry. She had worked in her husband's optical business before retiring to Englewood.



Betty was active in the Englewood United Methodist Church, in the hand bell choir, and the craft workshop. She had also served in the chancel choir, and on boards and committees, including the EUMC Dorcas Circle, and the Merry Widows' group. She was an active member of the Lemon Bay Woman's Club. She also enjoyed Bridge Clubs, reading and handwork.



Betty was a very social person, and had a positive impact on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by many, especially in the Englewood community. She will always be remembered for not only her faith, but also her incredible care for others.



Betty was not only an outstanding mother; she was the matriarch of the family. She accepted her terminal illness with great grace and courage. Her battle with cancer was valiant, selfless and heroic. Her bravery was truly remarkable.



Her Memorial Service will be in the Doan Chapel at the Englewood United Methodist Church (700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL) on Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. in the Doan Chapel, with reception to follow in the Mary/Martha Suite.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Englewood United Methodist Church and/or the Lemon Bay Woman's Club scholarship fund.



