Betty Jane Falleson (1927-2019)
Betty Jane Falleson passed away December 26 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, she married Andy and raised her close knit family near the shores of Lake Ontario. Together they spent years sailing out of Brockport Yacht Club making wonderful memories and friends until retiring to Punta Gorda over 30 years ago. Betty loved dining out, spending time with her family, reading, and playing cards. She was especially passionate about Mah Jongg, and dearly loved her Mah Jongg friends.
Betty was a wonderful, intelligent, warm, and loving lady whose smile and bright blue eyes would light up any room. She will always be remembered for her loving and caring spirit, and for being the best mom and grandma any family could have. She will be missed every day and be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by Andy, the love of her life and husband of 69 years. Betty is also survived by her son Jay Falleson, two daughters Lin Jackson & Terry Falleson (Dave Peyrucain); as well as three grandchildren Taylor & Elena Jackson, and Claire Falleson. Her extended family includes her nephew Hugh Miller (Joann), niece Tracy Kester (Al), and their children. She is predeceased by her sister Arlene Miller and son-in-law Dick Jackson.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her honor to a . The family will have a joyful remembrance and celebration of her life in Punta Gorda on February 1st.