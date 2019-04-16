Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Betty Jane Keller

Betty Jane Keller Obituary
Betty Jane Keller, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.

Born on November 17, 1922 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Lawrence and Florence (Hamilton) Mitchell, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for nineteen years coming from Lakeview, Michigan.

Betty was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

She is predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Charles Keller and a daughter: Patricia Dorn.

Survivors include her two sons: Michael Keller of Greenville, Michigan; William (Marlene) Keller of Englewood, Florida; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April; 27, 2019 at 11 Am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6465 Mayport Street, Englewood, Florida 34224 with the Reverend James T. Kress, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Garden.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
