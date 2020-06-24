Betty Ruth Forward, 94, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on June 20, 2020, at Lifecare Center of Punta Gorda, Fla.
Betty was born in Fostoria, Ohio, to Charles and Esther (Coppus) Smith on July 3, 1925.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Phil), son Douglas (Susan) and daughter Nancy; eight grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; seven nephews and nieces and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert W Forward and her younger brothers Donald and Richard Smith.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church,
Normandy United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors.
Betty was born in Fostoria, Ohio, to Charles and Esther (Coppus) Smith on July 3, 1925.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Phil), son Douglas (Susan) and daughter Nancy; eight grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; seven nephews and nieces and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert W Forward and her younger brothers Donald and Richard Smith.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church,
Normandy United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.