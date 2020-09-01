1/1
Beulah Louise (Patterson) Mallard
Beulah Louise (Patterson) Mallard, 90, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Arden, N.C., passed away peacefully August 29, 2020, in her residence.

Born in Georgetown, S.C., she was the wife of the late James Russell Mallard, Jr., and the daughter of the late James Bellinger and Iva (Lee) Patterson. She was also preceded in death by a son, James R. Mallard, III, two brothers and one sister.

She was a member of North Port First Baptist Church and Arden First Baptist Church.

Beulah was a former member of the Asheville Christian Women's Club and the Pharmaceutical Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Michael Mallard of Arden; a daughter, Tamara Brookshire (Del) of Etowah; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, a brother, Manning Patterson (Betty) of Hemingway, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Mallard of Arden; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Patterson of Statesville, N.C.

Graveside services in Summerville, S.C., will be private.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, Arden, N.C. is in charge of local arrangements.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
