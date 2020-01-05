|
Beverly Elaine McCarty
Berryhill June 11, 1942 ~
December 28, 2019 (age 77)
Beverly "Elaine" McCarty Berryhill, 77 years old, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. Born June 11, 1942 in Lancaster County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Hunter Downman McCarty and Katie Smith McCarty. Elaine received her Registered Nurse (RN) from St. Luke's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. She retired after being the School Nurse for Goochland County Schools. She was a member of the Friends of the Library in North Port, Florida and many other civic and community activities. She also enjoyed playing bocce, knitting and spending time with her friends and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles "Buck" Berryhill; sons, Charles Lewis "Buck" Berryhill, III of Denver, Colorado, Richard Hunter "Rick" Berryhill (Tracy) of Sterling, Virginia; grandchildren, Richard "Hunter" Berryhill, Jr. and Bryan Michael Berryhill; brother, Frank McCarty (Rubinette) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sister, Linda Ficklin (Tom) of New Kent, Virginia; and loved her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; sisters Barbara McCarty Walker and Dorothy McCarty Pharr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the