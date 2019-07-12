Beverly Senopole, 81, of Engelwood, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Beverley was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 13, 1937.



She married her soulmate, George Senopole, on Oct. 4, 1958 with whom she shared 48 wonderful years and together raised four beautiful children. In her spare time, she spent many years volunteering at a nursing home working with the elderly, something she believed was a calling. She was a member of the Oyster Creek Community for over 25 years and had a passion for Jesus, family, shopping, playing bridge, piano and golf.



She is survived by her children, Linda (Vince) LoCricchio, Kenneth, George (Cindy), and Julie (Paul) Adams; grandchildren, Angela, Vince, Amanda, Ally, Jake, Alicia, Brittany and Jamie; great-grandchild, Charlotte; brother, Gary Wagner; and sister, Debi Rutter. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Kenneth and Virginia (Bannasch) Wagner; and brother, Robert Wagner.



Funeral arrangements will be held at noon on July 13, 2019 at Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester, Michigan .



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to: Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care 2061 Collier Pkwy, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639