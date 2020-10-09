1/1
Bill Arenz
BILL ARENZ, BELOVED TEACHER

Sadly, "Mr. Arenz", passed away on Sept. 19, 2020, due to a long battle with COPD. Born 1943, in Leslie, Ga., he grew up in Georgia and South Carolina. In 1963, he served two years in the Navy on the USS Constellation during the Vietnam War. After his service, he graduated from Ga. Southwestern College, FSU, and U of GA. He moved to Charlotte County in 1974, and taught sciences at Port Charlotte Jr. High and Port Charlotte High School. Mr. Arenz had a special talent for bringing out the best in his students and cared deeply for them. His quick wit and humor entertained all that knew him. He leaves behind his daughter, Kim; his son, Adam; two grandchildren, Hannah and Derek; a brother, Allen; sister, Ruth; and a multitude of family, friends, "old " students, and golf buddies! Services will be graveside with family in Leslie, Ga., at a time to be determined. There is also a local effort by his former students to petition the school to rename the Science building in his name. If you would like to comment, donate, or participate you can email arenzmemorial@gmail.com. Celebrate his life with those who knew him. He will be missed.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
