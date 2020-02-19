Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Garden and Cemetery
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billee-marie Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billee-marie (Hansen) Cote


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billee-marie (Hansen) Cote Obituary
Billee-marie Cote (Hansen) passed away early Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and will be laid to rest at Charlotte Memorial Garden and Cemetery in Punta Gorda, Fla. at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

She was born in Racine,Wis.May 1, 1931, daughter of Warren and Mary (Nee: Hamacher) Hansen.

Upon graduation from Park High School she married the love of her life Robert Cote on June 25, 1949. After their life in Racine and raising their 3 children, they moved to Florida in 1983. Shortly after, they became full time RVers traveling throughout the United States. After 5 years of travel and enjoying their life and companionship together they resettled in Florida.

Billee-marie will be dearly missed by her three children son Exor Cote (Robert Polubinsky) of Punta Gorda, Fla., James Cote (Debbie Rush) of Port Charlotte, Fla., and daughter Pam Viroglio (Jack) of Racine WIS. Sister Penny Zaden and Sister-in-law Jacqueline Killips (Braun). Two grandchildren Nicole Gilliam (Mike), and Kristie Cushman (Chad). Great-grandchildren Christian, Meghan, Caleb, Ayja and Eli. Great-great- grandchild Adonis and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband and best friend Robert in 2017 and her beloved four legged companion "Muffin" in 2019. Her sisters Bonnie Gondert, Marilyn Fuller, and brother William (Skip) Hansen. Brother-in-laws Jim Zaden and Byron Killips.

Billee-marie and her beloved laughter will be sincerely missed.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the in her name.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billee-marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -