Billy R. Neal, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.



Billy was born October 18, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to Mildred L Neal and the late Roy F Neal.



His family moved here from Kansas in 1972. He was a 1975 graduate of Charlotte High School.



Billy was the owner of B.R. Neal Enterprises, Inc. and a member of the Hard Road Ministries at Community Life Center.



Billy was a long-time member of ABATE of Florida and one of the founding members of the Peace River Chapter. He is the only charter member that has been active since the founding in Aug 1983. During his 36 years, he has held many positions: President, VP, Sergeant at Arms, Road Captain, State Delegate and Legislative Representative. At the time of Billy's passing, he was the President of the chapter. Billy has been active in all aspects of the chapter, from helping to set up events, to traveling the state to other chapter's events and to state wide meetings.



The most important event is the Freedom Rights Rally in Tallahassee. This takes place in the spring and ABATE members from around the state go to the capital during legislative session and visit their representatives and senators. He has gone every year since 1996.



Billy was well respected and liked by all the chapters and the State Board of Directors for his long and dedicated service to the defense of bikers.



Billy will be greatly missed by his mother, Mildred L. Neal; his beloved dog, Bobo; two sisters: Melody (George) Ellison and Vandi (Paul) Valliere; three step sons: Brandon (Beth) Saunders, Kevin (Erika) Yeager and Todd (Tracey) Davis; step daughters: Brandie (Paul) Mailman and Michelle Dewhurst; Grandchildren: Brandon, Cody, Hailey, Jakob, Olivia, Dillon, Zach, Brianna, Caden, Cassidy, Neal, Taylor, Lane and Aiden; Nieces: Kasey and Kara, Nephew: Jeff and Great nieces: Baylee and Bella Rose.



He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and their beloved dog Oscar, father Roy F. Neal, grandson Paul Jr.



Memorial services celebrating Billy's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:00am at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte, FL 33948



Memorial contributions may be made to: Abate of Florida, Inc. Peace River Chapter, PO Box 380415, Murdock, FL 33983 or to the Hard Road Ministries of Port Charlotte.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel. Read More Listen to Obituary