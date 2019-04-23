Blossom Hewitt Williams, of Punta Gorda, FL, and formerly of Casper, WY passed away on March 27th, 2019 at the age of 101.



She was born in Ketchikan, Alaska on December 1, 1917 to Roy and Ruth Kubley Hewitt.



Blossom earned her degree in Pharmacy from the University of Washington, Seattle, Wa. She worked as a chemist for the Food and Drug Admin during WWII and practiced as a Registered Pharmacist for over 50 years. She loved gardening and was a Master Gardener in both Wyoming and Florida. Retiring to Florida, she and her husband Guy operated a small citrus grove off Bermont Road. They were the first residents to locate in Lakewood Village, Punta Gorda, where she lived until she passed. As the oldest resident, she was the Grand Marshall of the Independence Day parade at Lakewood last July. She was preceded in death by Guy H. Williams, Jr, her husband, of nearly 73 years, and one son, Guy Hewitt Williams.



She is survived by her daughter, Kay Williams O'Leary of Port Charlotte, FL and son, Roy Herbert (Carolyn), of Sheridan, WY. She is also survived by grandchildren Lisamarie Brazeau (Joseph), Jerry O'Leary, Ft. Collins, CO, and Adam Williams, Colorado Springs, CO, as well as two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Friday, April 26, at 10:30 am, followed by lunch at 1 pm at the Lakewood Village Clubhouse, 5601 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, FL Read More Listen to Obituary