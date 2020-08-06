Bonita M. Mihalik, 91, of Englewood, Fla., passed away June 2, 2020. She was born August 15, 1928, in Owosso, Mich.



She was a Respiratory Technician for Owosso Battery Plant in Owosso, Mich. She married Thomas Mihalik in 1970. She was a World traveler.



She is survived by her husband Thomas of Englewood, Fla.; three brothers and one sister. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Gladys Taphouse.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Englewood.



