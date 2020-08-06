1/
Bonita M. Mihalik
1928 - 2020
Bonita M. Mihalik, 91, of Englewood, Fla., passed away June 2, 2020. She was born August 15, 1928, in Owosso, Mich.

She was a Respiratory Technician for Owosso Battery Plant in Owosso, Mich. She married Thomas Mihalik in 1970. She was a World traveler.

She is survived by her husband Thomas of Englewood, Fla.; three brothers and one sister. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Gladys Taphouse.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Englewood.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
