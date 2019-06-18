|
Boris Proskurovsky, 72, of Port Charlotte passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 27, 1947 in Odessa, Ukraine, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for sixteen years coming from Marlboro, New Jersey. Once in the Englewood area, sixteen years ago, he quickly established the Cobbler Shop, a custom shoe repair and service shop. This was his passion. Boris loved fishing, cooking and his family.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of forty years: Nina; one son and six grandchildren.
Memorial service will be private
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com