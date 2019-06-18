Home

Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Tompkins Memorial Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Care Community
2160 Bleecker St.
Utica, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
Rev. Bradley T. Lines

Rev. Bradley T. Lines Obituary
Rev. Bradley T. Lines of Utica, NY formerly of Port Charlotte, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born April 2, 1924 in Jefferson, NY, the son of Alvin and Mae (Dart) Lines.

Following his retirement from the ministry, Brad and his wife Alberta resided for several years in Port Charlotte.

Bradley is preceded in death by his wife Alberta (Welch) Lines. He is survived by his loving family including children; sons Arthur (Julie), Willard (Nancy), Marcus Terry (Rita), and Bradley Jr. (Diane); daughter Robin Randall (Walter); grandchildren Matthew Randall (Kim), Patti Randall, Jeffrey Lines, Marcus Alan Lines, Bradley T. Lines III and Tiffany Lines, Christopher and Melissa Saxton, children Brayden, Hayleigh, Kaitylyn, Matthew Saxton and fiancee Olivia Lopez, children Isaac and Silas: great grandchildren Nathan and Nicholas Randall , Ava Jean Lines.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected]
