Brenda Craig, age 80, of Rotonda West, Florida (formerly from Kingston, MA) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Friday June 21, 2019 at the Venice Hospice House in Venice, Florida.



Brenda was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on June 8, 1939. She was the daughter of the late George Edward and Mary (Smith) Short. She was a graduate of Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, Massachusetts, Class of 1957. Brenda worked as a bookkeeper at Woolworth department stores and then as a bookkeeper for Plympton Service Center. Brenda was a devoted wife for 58 years, mother and grandmother.



Brenda is survived by her beloved husband Stephen Craig of Rotonda West, Florida, her daughter Sharon and her husband Walter Kuketz of Pembroke, Massachusetts, her son Stephen and his wife Kellie Craig of Middleboro, Massachusetts, her grandchildren Jessica Craig, Chris Wile-Craig, Ashley Levesque, Tori Kuketz, Molly Kuketz, Brad Craig and Tim Kuketz and her great grandchildren Joshua Craig and Chase Levesque. Brenda is also survived by her sisters Charlotte Leines and her husband Frank of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts and Cathy Hadfield and her husband Russ of Rotonda West, Florida. Brenda is also survived by her brother-in-law Kenny and his wife Nancy Craig of Port Charlotte, Florida, her brother-in-law Al Gagne of Englewood, Florida and her sister-in-law Roxanne Craig of Kingston, Massachusetts. In addition, Brenda is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Lemon Bay Funeral home (LemonBayFH.com), 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood Florida 34223 on Thursday June 27 from 10 - 10:30 am with a celebration of Brenda's life with Chaplain Joe Hudson of Venice Hospice House officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's name to Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org), Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota FL 34238.



For Brenda's Massachusetts family and friends, a celebration of life will be held July 14, 2019 at the Upland Club, Upland Road, Plympton, MA from 12-4 pm.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.