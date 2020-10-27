Brenda Jean (Tuttle) Winn, 66, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Port Charlotte.



Brenda was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Peterborough, N.H. and moved to Port Charlotte in her childhood. She is the first daughter of Roger W. Tuttle and Iva McCormick Tuttle, both of whom predeceased her. Brenda obtained her Cosmetology license after graduating from Charlotte High School in 1972 and spent her career as a stylist, retiring shortly before her death.



Brenda loved to spend her time outdoors, especially camping with her beloved husband Edward and spending countless hours at local parks with her four grandsons, whom she adored endlessly. She spent more than a decade as a Girl Scout Troop leader, an unwavering influence of many young girls.



Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Edward Lewis Winn, her children, who were her all-time pride and joy,



Kendra Winn (grandsons Benjamin & Matthew) and Adrienne (Robert) Payne (grandsons Troy & Connor). She is also survived by her loving siblings Roger (sister-at heart Carol Sutton) Tuttle, Sandra Tuttle, Peter (Julie) Tuttle and Christine (Jon) Butts, brother-in-law Charles Winn and numerous nieces & nephews. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.



The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the excellent care received from Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte.



A private Celebration of Life that will include the Spreading of Brenda's ashes will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made in Brenda's memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, as children and helping others were her passions.



