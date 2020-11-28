Brian H. O'Neil, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in his Martinsburg, Pa., home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.



Brian was born May 2, 1943, in New York City. He graduated from Darien High School in Darien CT in 1961 where he was a track and football standout. After high school he attended McMurry College in Abilene, Texas and Post College in Waterbury, Conn.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962. He attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Mich. Then graduated from the Naval Communication School in Pensacola, Fla., where he studied communications and cryptography. Served on the USS Oxford. Short duty in Bremerhaven Germany before being shipped to Edzell, Scotland where he met first wife Kathleen Finlay. Discharged in 1966.



Post service duty he moved back to Connecticut where he worked as a insurance adjuster for Commercial Union. Moved to San Francisco where he worked for Frank B Hall for a number of years. Then worked for Marsh McClellan handling complex insurance claims throughout the world. Retired from Marsh McClellan as vice president due to illness in 1999.



Brian enjoyed sailing, skeet shooting, traveling the world and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his four children Alan O'Neil of Ky., Colleen Snyder of Pa., Heather O'Neil of Ariz., Michael O'Neil of Pa. 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sister Maureen O'Neil of Conn., brother Michael O'Neil of Va.



Preceded in death by wife Christine Rodney, father Richard O'Neil, mother Virginia Stiles, brother David O'Neil and grandson Stephen Rumble.



