Brian M. Olton, 78, died on Sept. 4, 2020, in Venice, Fla. He was born on April 15, 1942, in Georgetown, British Guyana. His family moved to the United States in 1954. From 1961 to 1965, Brian served with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of corporal. In 1970, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from California State College at Los Angeles. The following year, he fulfilled his dream to become a U.S. citizen, proudly reciting the Oath of Allegiance as the final step in the naturalization process.



Brian met his wife Michelle in 1979 in Walnut Creek, California, and the loving couple married in 1985. Brian loved Christmas, and Michelle kept a room in their home filled with elaborate Christmas decorations all year round, to Brian's great delight. Brian's success as a securities broker in San Francisco allowed him and Michelle to retire early to a dream home in Punta Gorda, Florida, where they became part of a community of close friends. Their Florida residency allowed Brian a chance to more deeply pursue his hobbies of fishing and hunting. Brian loved dogs, and he was a passionate volunteer for the Animal Welfare League.



Brian is survived by his wife Michelle (McCall) Olton; his brother Michael Olton of Palm Springs, Calif.; and his sisters Elizabeth Yeagers of Sarasota, Fla., and Cheryl O'Rourke of Ohio. Brian, was preceded in death by his father Russell Olton and mother Aileen (Fernandes) Olton. A private memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League.



