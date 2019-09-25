Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
San Antonio Church
24445 Rampart Bvd.
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN PRINDIVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN PATRICK PRINDIVILLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN PATRICK PRINDIVILLE Obituary
BRIAN PATRICK PRINDIVILLE, born June 29, 1970, the greatest gift from God was called home by Him on Sept. 5, 2019. Brian was raised in Arlington Hts., IL, attended Our Lady of the Wayside, Prospect H.S. and Harper College.

Brian worked hard and battled courageously to beat his cancer. He enjoyed life, family, friends, music, animals and sunshine. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

Brian is survived by his loving mother Gerri Oswald, father Jack (Cheryl) Prindiville, fiancee Laureen Wheeler, Aunt Karen Williams, cousins Alton (Patricia) Williams and Jason (Jennifer) Williams and many friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 AM at San Antonio Church, 24445 Rampart Bvd., Port Charlotte. Our heartfelt gratitude to Tidewell Hospice for their amazing care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.