BRIAN PATRICK PRINDIVILLE, born June 29, 1970, the greatest gift from God was called home by Him on Sept. 5, 2019. Brian was raised in Arlington Hts., IL, attended Our Lady of the Wayside, Prospect H.S. and Harper College.
Brian worked hard and battled courageously to beat his cancer. He enjoyed life, family, friends, music, animals and sunshine. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.
Brian is survived by his loving mother Gerri Oswald, father Jack (Cheryl) Prindiville, fiancee Laureen Wheeler, Aunt Karen Williams, cousins Alton (Patricia) Williams and Jason (Jennifer) Williams and many friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 AM at San Antonio Church, 24445 Rampart Bvd., Port Charlotte. Our heartfelt gratitude to Tidewell Hospice for their amazing care.