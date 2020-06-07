Brian Presley, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Wed., June 3, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Brian was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Evansville, Ind., to the late Harry and Ruth Presley.
He moved to Punta Gorda with his family in 1996 from Naples, Fla.
Brian was a financial advisor. His love of jazz was well known. Over the years he served on several boards, held many charity fundraising events, and was passionate about time spent on the ranch.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 48 years, Mary M. Presley of Punta Gorda; his brother, Meredith Presley of Memphis, Tenn., two daughters, Debra Ann Presley and Cynthia P. Beane both of Punta Gorda; five sons, David Presley of Punta Gorda, Clark Presley of Nashville, Tenn., Jeffrey Presley of Memphis, Tenn., Gregory Presley of Memphis, Tenn., and Steven Presley of Va. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services celebrating Brian's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, P.O. Box 494190, Port Charlotte, FL 33949 www.volunteercare.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Brian was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Evansville, Ind., to the late Harry and Ruth Presley.
He moved to Punta Gorda with his family in 1996 from Naples, Fla.
Brian was a financial advisor. His love of jazz was well known. Over the years he served on several boards, held many charity fundraising events, and was passionate about time spent on the ranch.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 48 years, Mary M. Presley of Punta Gorda; his brother, Meredith Presley of Memphis, Tenn., two daughters, Debra Ann Presley and Cynthia P. Beane both of Punta Gorda; five sons, David Presley of Punta Gorda, Clark Presley of Nashville, Tenn., Jeffrey Presley of Memphis, Tenn., Gregory Presley of Memphis, Tenn., and Steven Presley of Va. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services celebrating Brian's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, P.O. Box 494190, Port Charlotte, FL 33949 www.volunteercare.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.