Bruce A. Mitchell Obituary
Bruce A. Mitchell, 80, passed away on Friday, September 27th at Bayfront Medical Center. Born May 29th,1939 in Newark NJ, he was the son of Sam and Flora Mitchell. He married Andrea Koshliek in 1964 and they had two children, Elizabeth and Andrew.

Bruce and his brother Robert were owners and operators of North Arlington Van Lines and Belleville Nutley Moving and Storage which operated until 1993. In 1994, he and his wife relocated to Port Charlotte Florida where they bought and operated a small pawn shop, Gulf Coast Jewelry and Pawn in El Jobean. They kept the business running for 18 years. He was known for his dry, yet witty sense of humor, and he could always make you laugh.

His passions included truck driving, hunting, motorcycles, airplanes, World War II collectibles and military memorabilia.

He is survived by his loving wife Andrea, his daughter Elizabeth and son-in law Richard, son Andrew, and brother Robert and his wife Diane as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Bruce's life at Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home at 2405 Harbor Blvd in Port Charlotte, FL. The service will be from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday Oct 5th,2019.
