|
|
Bruce Albert Ogden
March 18, 1950 - March 28, 2020
Bruce A. Ogden, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born
March 18, 1950 in Camden, New Jersey. He lived in Gloucester City, N.J., graduating from Gloucester High School in 1969.
He joined the United States Army following graduation, and was a Military Police Officer. He was honorably discharged in 1973 in Carlisle, Pa.
Following his military service, Bruce had a 37 year career in law enforcement as a police
officer, beginning in 1972 at Harrisburg, Pa., Police Department, Millersburg, Pa., Police Department, Bristol Borough Police Department, where he held the rank of Sergeant, and Charlotte County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, where he worked Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations, Terrorist Task Force, White Collar Crimes and ending his career as a supervisor in Road Patrol. He retired as Sergeant in 2009. He was also a member of the dive team at both Bristol Borough and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He received many awards and commendations during his career. Following retirement, he and his wife, Donna, worked and lived at Boyd's Campground in Key West, from 2012-2014.
He was an avid SCUBA diver, holding the rank of Dive Instructor, and taught more than 200 students; he loved camping, hiking, boating, fishing and kayaking.
Bruce was proficient in-home projects, including electric, plumbing and remodeling; there was nothing he couldn't fix or figure out, and he was always quick to lend a hand to family and friends when there was a need. He enjoyed gardening as well.
He was a founding member of the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club, and a member of
the Punta Gorda Elks Club.
Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Bruce is predeceased by his parents, Dolores (Kugler) Ogden and father, Robert Ogden, and a sister, Sharon. He is survived by his wife, Donna Ogden, children, Deborah (Scott) Cope, Kathy Fleck, Michael (Marybeth) Makala, Eric Ogden, Dawn (Bruce) Wallace, Jaime Ogden, Mark (Dana) Ogden and Jocelyn (Austin) Rincones, brothers Robert (Janice) Ogden, Regan Ogden, Derk (Nancy) Ogden, and 17 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He lived a life of love, devotion and service, and will be sorely missed by all whose lives
he touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.