Bruce H. Buzzell, 69, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Romeo, Mich., passed away May 13, 2020. He was born in Romeo to Howard and Gerrine Buzzell. He worked at the Ford Motor Company for 33 years before moving to Punta Gorda 12 years ago. He was a proud Veteran that served in the US Air Force. He served as the Commander of the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda for 4 1/2 years. After that, he became the bar manager of the VFW Post 5690 for a year, till his health started declining. He especially loved giving AL awards to East and Sallie Jones students and giving scholarships to Srs and recipients of the Boys and Girls state. Bruce was quite the character, he loved teasing us with his dry, sarcastic wit. He loved to make everyone laugh and feel right at home wherever he went. He will truly be missed by us all.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Christy (nee Souders); two sons, Beau (Julie) and Jeffery; two grandchildren, Avery and Olivia of Michigan; two sisters, Andrea and Barb and a brother, Scott; numerous brother and sister-in-laws and last but not least, his beloved sweet companion Sassy (a Shih Tzu). She misses him as much as Christy does.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Legion Post 103 or to the VFW Post 5690. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Please share your memories of Bruce on the funeral home web page at kays-ponger.com Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 31, 2020.