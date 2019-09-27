|
Bruce Paul Barran, age 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Bruce Paul Barran was born on January 13, 1942 in Staten Island New York. He was married to Genevieve Rose Summa the love of his life for 53 years. They had 3 children Michelle, Christopher and Daniel. While married he was an army reservist, receiving an honorable discharge. He worked in the Sheet Metal Fabrication industry thru local 25 in New Jersey as a foreman before moving to Punta Gorda in 2002 to fulfill a lifelong dream. Bruce enjoyed woodworking cooking big meals and coaching his son's sports teams. He was a lifelong Yankee fan. He would spar with his father-in-law Tony all the time over the games.
Bruce leaves behind his wife Genevieve, children Michelle, Christopher and Daniel; 4 grandchildren Victoria, Genevieve, Anthony, Lily as well as his sister Barbara Kamont residing in South Carolina. Bruce was pre deceased by both of his parents Lily and Paul Barran as well as his brother Barry Barran and sister Beverly Hammonds. Visitation and funeral services celebrating Bruce's life will be held this Saturday beginning at 2 pm, September 28, 2019, with service at 3 pm at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda.
