More Obituaries for Bryan Clementina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Elfreda (Freda) Clementina


1930 - 2020
Bryan Elfreda (Freda) Clementina Obituary
Bryan, Elfreda Clementina (Freda) December 16, 1930 - March 25, 2020. Elfreda passed away on Wednesday peacefully in her sleep. She was 89 years of age.

She was an excellent mother to Dwayne Whyte, Sr. and doted on her three grandchildren Sophia, Dawana, and Dwayne, Jr. and 5 great-grandchildren. She was very generous to everyone she knew and enjoyed giving gifts to others from her heart.

Elfreda was the consummate professional and was a nurse by profession having trained in England to become an RN and acquired her Bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto. She was a lover of music, an excellent singer, played the piano, and took great pride in singing in a group called The Barber Shops. She loved to quilt and garden and took great pride in her citrus trees.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lilla Maud Bryan, her father Isiah Bryan, and her eldest sister Alice. She leaves behind 4 brothers John (the eldest), Sylvester, Livingston, and Arnold as well as 2 sisters Lovena and Mercella. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will not be receiving guests at this time and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
