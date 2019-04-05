Bryan Woelkers, 45, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Bryan was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Oct. 10, 1973. After graduating high school, Bryan heeded his country's call to service. He joined the U.S. Navy, and served during the Persian Gulf War aboard the USS Saratoga and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and remained with the Navy six years. After serving his country, he returned to Arizona where he resided, and moved eventually to Southwest Florida where he has lived for 20 years.



Bryan is survived by his son, Adam Woelkers; father, Burton Woelkers; mother, Shirley (Sp. Don) Andrews; sisters, Jill (Jason Hopkins) Jelen and Brandie (Sp. Brad) Lahr; maternal grandmother, Helen Amor; a granddaughter, Allyson Woelkers; nieces, Amber and Caralyn Jelen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends from New Jersey, Arizona and Florida.



Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, with Funeral service to follow at 3p.m., at Roberson Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard.



Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.