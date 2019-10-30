|
|
Shirley Buckwalter Charles Master, 85, passed away in Venice, Florida, on October 23, 2019, after living for several years with Vascular Dementia and Altzheimer's Disease. Born April 20, 1934, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Noah Denlinger Buckwalter and Carolyn Lawrence Buckwalter.
Shirley is survived by her Shirley was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and a former member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. She accepted diverse ideas and people with an open heart and mind and was beloved by all her family and friends. As a dedicated matriarch of a blended family, Shirley easily drew people together and often hosted large family gatherings with grace and humor.
A respected co-worker, she had a long career as a secretary and administrative assistant at such institutions as the US Navy, Franklin & Marshall College, School District of Lancaster and Intermediate Unit 13 of Lancaster/Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Shirley lived in Lancaster, Sharon and Ambler, Pennsylvania before she and Jim moved to Avalon, New Jersey in 2003. They retired in 2013 to Venice, Florida where Shirley was very popular among the residents of their communities of Chestnut Creek and Aston Gardens.
Avid travelers, Shirley and Jim enjoyed touring Europe, US and Canada and exploring the islands and coasts of North America on their many cruises. A highlight was their trip to India in 2000 to visit daughter, Julia, who runs a home for disadvantaged children.
The couple shared a deep love of music and regularly attended concerts of classical and popular music as well as Broadway shows. Shirley had many interests, including sailing and golf. She read widely, particularly in the areas of historical fiction, medical periodicals and alternative health.
Shirley had an adventurous spirit and cared deeply about people. She will be deeply missed by friends and family alike for her insight, patient listening ear, gentle wisdom and bright, ready smile. Shirley Buckwalter Master was a true gem.
Dear husband, James Beaver Master (Jim) of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and their children Julia Charles Hall of Puttaparthi, India, James B. Master, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida, Eric J. Charles of Los Angeles, California, Melanie K. Charles of Salem, Massachusetts and Pauline Master Good of Ephrata, Pennsylvania as well as five grandchildren. Her surviving brother, Judge Ronald L. Buckwalter, and his wife, Dollie, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Tom Hoffman, still reside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her brother James Buckwalter of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a concert pianist, pre-deceased her.