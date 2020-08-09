Burchard Carl Barfknecht (Burch) 92, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on December 3, 2019. His funeral was held Friday December 6, 2019 at Prince of Peace WELS church in Englewood. Burial will follow at a later date in Madison, Wis. Burch was born in Watertown, Wis., on December 26, 1926. He graduated from Madison East High School and went on to join the army. He taught radio school at Fort Benning, Ga., during WWII. He married Jean Lois Blackmer on September 17, 1950. They were married 69 years. Burch worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. They retired to Florida where he played golf 5-6 days a week. He was also very active in his church. Going to the beach was another one of his leisure activities. Burch is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Debra (Glenn, deceased) Brookhyser, Cynthia (Donald) Slavik, Grandson Jonathan (Kate) Slavik and "Florida daughter" April Harmon. Also surviving are nieces Kathy Barfknecht and Candy Moore. Burch was preceded in death by his father Carl, his mother Ella, sister Renata and brother Gerald. Burch's family wishes to thank the nurses and aids of Grand Villa of Englewood, the doctors and nurses at Englewood Hospital and Tidewell Hospice House of Englewood for their kind and loving care and help.



