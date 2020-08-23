Camilla (Connie) E. Martin (Bochek), age 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., died August 16, 2020.



She was the youngest child of James E. Bochek & Anna Koubek Bochek of Vienna, S.D., and was born in Naples, S.D.



She is survived by her daughter Sharon F. Dickson-Kadel of Sarasota, Fla., three grandsons, William H. Dickson Il (Patty) of Moore, S.C., Andrew D. Dickson of London, England & Alexander M. Dickson (Melissa) of Dover, N.H., as well as six great-grandchildren & 12 nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 72 yrs, Chester L. Martin, two older brothers Otto Bochek & Arthur Bochek, both of Vienna, S.D., and her daughter, Dr. Frances Kaye Martin of Punta Gorda, Fla.



She graduated from Vienna High School in 1940. She attended college at Madison College in Madison, Tenn., Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md.



She retired in 1984 after 33 years of working at Story County Hospital in Nevada, Iowa as a medical librarian and at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, Md., retiring as an administrative assistant to the Director of the Laboratories.



She moved to Port Charlotte shortly after retiring, and enjoyed gardening & crafting, as well as being an active member of the Port Charlotte Seventh Day Adventist church.



A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.



Special thanks to Brookdale Deer Creek and Tidewell Hospice for the loving care they gave my Mom, helping her to go through her journey in peace and comfort.



In her memory donations may be made to Port Charlotte Seventh day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store