CAPT Theottis Wood (Ret.) USCG

CAPT Theottis Wood (Ret.) USCG Obituary
CAPT Theottis "Woody" Wood, USCG (Ret.), 85, of Punta Gorda, FL and formerly North Port, FL, passed away at the Bayfront Health Hospital in Punta Gorda, Florida on March 4, 2019. CAPT Wood, loving husband and father of six, served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard.

CAPT Wood was born on February 17, 1934 in Douglas, GA to Thomas and Ola Wood. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1953 and served in multiple duty stations across the country, retiring in 1988 with 35 years of service.

CAPT Wood is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, the former Carol Dagle of Gloucester, MA, sons Thomas, William, and Richard, daughter Mary, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by son Robert and daughter Karen.

CAPT Wood will be interred during a ceremony at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL on August 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a remembrance be made to the .
