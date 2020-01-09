|
|
Captain Dana Scott Canning, U.S.A.F. Retired, 71, of Malta Bend, Missouri, was born December 10, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts and departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, Missouri. How lucky are we to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. He was a good man has been the recurring statement from those who knew him. Can anyone ask for a greater tribute?
Dana received a Master's degree in public administration from Troy State University, a Master's degree in social services from University of Florida and a Florida State Teachers Certificate from Edison Community College. He taught special education on the internet, was a psychologist for the State of Florida Department of Corrections for 14 years and an educational supervisor for the Missouri Department of Corrections for three years. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and received several commendations for his service. He had lived in Malta Bend since 2012, moving from Jefferson City, and was a Baptist by faith. He was a Disney buff and loved the Miami Dolphins and the New York Yankees.
Dana is survived by the love of his life, Jean, of Malta Bend; his daughter, Carrie Harding of Marshall, Missouri; his son, Erik Harding of Houstonia, Missouri; the sunshine of his life, his granddaughter, Abbigail Harding of Marshall; and his sister, Donna Cannon of Longwood, Florida.
Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas L. and Barbara B. Canning; and a brother, David Canning.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com