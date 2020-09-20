1/1
Captain Joseph Robert Berquist
Captain Joseph Robert Bergquist, born in West Palm beach on March 29, 1962, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born on March 29, 1962, to John and Anita Bergquist, and raised in Florida, this native more than excelled in all aspects of the yachting world. In Joe's career a Broward yacht named "Galaxie" landed him in Boca Grande and Englewood for half of the year since the 80's. Loved by those he met on all of his journeys from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey, to the Virgin Islands. Though the sun has set on our dear friend, this Captain shall continue to help us navigate through all our highest and lowest of tides.

He is survived by his father John Bergquist, brothers Johnny, and Marty. He also leaves behind his most beloved step daughter Leiah Goudy.

Joe is predeceased by his mother Antia Bergquist and brother Michael Bergquist.

Celebration of Life will be held in Joe's honor at a later date.

Donations can be made in Joe's name to Tidewell Hospice of Venice.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
