CARD, Arthur Wm., 91, born November 1, 1927 in Norwich, Connecticut died June 20,2019 in North Port.



Survived by his loving wife, Dr. M. Inez Everest-Card, three sisters, Jean Payette, Gloria Fish and Iva Lawrence as well as four children, Patricia (Card) Hartman, Arthur Card, Keith Card and Robyn (Card) Cohen along with several grand and great grandchildren.



At 16, Arthur convinced his parents to allow him to serve his country as a United States Merchant Marine, ultimately crossing the Atlantic 30 times.



Later, that experience translated into a robust career in the trucking industry and eventually in marine surveying. He maintained a passion for being out on the water, owning multiple sailboats and regularly cruising Long Island Sound to Block Island and the Atlantic Coast to Maine. Inez and Arthur share a love of travel and the two often set sail on cruises, sailing through the Panama Canal, Alaska and crossing the Atlantic one more time aboard the Queen Mary 2 three years ago. The two shared a home he designed and built in Inez' native country, the island Nevis in the West Indies.



Arthur believed in service to America and was active in national Merchant Marine affairs and Amvets, to whom he donated a building in 2018.



A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10AM - 1PM at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287.