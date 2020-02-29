Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
Carl Edward Cranford


1932 - 2020
Carl Edward Cranford Obituary
Carl Edward Cranford, age 88, of North Port, Fla. passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 17, 1932 to William and Edna (nee Sheatley) Cranford. Carl came to North Port in 1982 from Upper Marlboro, Md. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Surviving family members include sons Carl E. Cranford Jr. (Mary) of Oak Grove, Mo., Ronald W. Cranford (Kathleen) of Fort Royal, Va., Kenneth R. Cranford (Mary) of Chesapeake Beach, Md., and Scott A. Cranford (Nikki) of North Port, Fla.; daughter Melonye A. Jankowski (John) of North Port, Fla.; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Chaney) Cranford in 2018.

A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, North Port, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation should be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.

To Share a memory of Carl or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
