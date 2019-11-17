|
The Reverend Carl Frederick Kaltreider, 93, of Village on the Isle in Venice, and formally of Rotonda West, Florida entered into eternal rest on Wednesday morning November 6, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frederick Hershey Kaltreider and Eugenia (Jean, nee Becker) Kaltreider. After graduating from Mackenzie High School in Detroit; he received his BA Degree from Wittenberg College in Springfield, Ohio, in 1947. Then studied at Le Faculte Libre de Theologie Protestante de Paris, France 1948-49. He received his M.Th. Degree in Pastoral Psychology at Queens College, Oxford, England 1949 and B. D. Degree from Hamma Divinity School which was on the campus at Wittenbog in 1950.
Carl was ordained into the United Lutheran Church in America (tItCA eventually LC \ and ELCA) in Grand Rapids, Michigan in May, 1950.
In 1952, he met and married Patricia "Patti" Johnson while serving at his first congregational call in Dearborn, Michigan. Pastor Carl, as he was affectionately known interned at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio, serving as Director of Youth and Children's Ministry. Also, at The American Church of Paris, France, where he served as co-host for Adult Student activities. Carl pastored four congregations: Hope Lutheran Church in Dearborn; Our Savior in Saginaw; and Antioch in Farmington Hills all in Michigan. He organized and served Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda West, Florida for nineteen years.
In the early years in Rotonda West, he served as the Chaplain to the Super Stars; an ABC television sports show that was filmed in Rotonda West and featured many of the top athletes of the world at the time. Together with the late Rev. Edison Brooker, Kaltreider formed the Cape Haze Peninsula Social Service Group and developed the first Hospice House in the area.
He was a member of the Rotonda Men's Golf Association for 44 years; Honorary Mayor (Alcalde) through the work of the Fiesta Association, and served as the Archivist for Rotonda West since 2008. Pastor Kaltreider was particularly known for his early work in the field of religious news communication. Along with his on-site partner Dr. Wilson Kilgorg he developed a highly acclaimed television religious news show first WXYZ-TV Ch 7, and then at WWI-TV Ch 4, both in Detroit, called "Newsworthy.' The show garnered two Peabody Award Nominations for Journalistic Excellence; plus was awarded two Gabriel Awards from the Roman Catholic Division of Communications. The program aired for eleven years in Detroit. After moving to Florida, Kaltreider developed a radio-format of "Newsworthy' over local Radio Station WENG which ran for nearly twelve years. The radio version also garnered two more Gabriel Award nominations. He served for two years as a Board member of the North American Broadcast Section-World Wide
Association of Christian Communicators (NABS-WAC). Carl was one of founders of The Village on the Isle a senior living community in Venice, and served for nearly thirty years on its Board of Directors. During his retirement years, Kaltreider developed a program for interim ministries - a support program for Lutheran congregations whose pastor had retired, became ill, passed away or moved on to another congregation. He personally served as Interim Pastor in twenty-two congregations in Michigan, Texas, Georgia and Florida. Together with The Rev. George Sourp, of Montbard, France, they developed Interim Ministries, International, and assisted Lutheran congregations in eastern France, Western Switzerland, and southern Belgium. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Jason Kaltreider. Survivors include his dear and loving wife of 69 years: Patricia "Patti" Kaltreider; three children: Kathleen "Kitty' (Bob) Quint, of Greyson, Georgia; Martin (Hana) Kaltreider of Ft. Myers, Florida and Jeffrey (Tammy) Kaltreider of Englewood, Florida; three grandchildren: Monica (Phil) McDiarmid, Jennifer (Coby) O'Brien, and Jonathan Kaltreider; and six great-grandchildren: Garrett Kaltreider, Summer Kaltreider, Olivia Kaltreider, Tristan O'Brien, Max McDiarmid and Eliza Rae Kaltreider. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 Pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285. Inurnment will take place at the Hope Lutheran Church - Memorial Garden in Port Charlotte, FL.
