Carl Kessinger
January 19, 1933 - August 26, 2019
Carl Kessinger (Pap), of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away (peacefully) on August 26, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1933 in Brooklyn, KY to Cecil and Emma Kessinger. Carl spent the last 4 years at Signature Health Care in Port Charlotte, FL where he was treated like family. He was a United States Veteran and a self-employed handyman who would assist his clientele at no cost if needed. Carl was a loving husband and cherished his family.
Survivors include his beautiful wife, Carol; three step-sons, Paul Komarinski of SC, Robert Komarinski of PA, and Frank Komarinski of FL; three granddaughters; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Burial will take place on Friday, September 6th at 1PM at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery in Punta Gorda, FL. Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory.