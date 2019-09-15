|
Carlton D. McBride, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday September 2nd, 2019. Carl was a longtime retired resident of Punta Gorda, Florida. He was surrounded by his family during his final days at Bayfront Hospital.
Amy and Charles McBride's second son, Carl, was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and was commonly referred to by the nickname "Bub" by his family and childhood friends. Following graduation from Cleveland Heights High School he attended Bowling Green State University, graduating with a degree in business administration. He served two years in the United States Army.
He married college classmate Janice Kelly of Toledo, Ohio, in 1957. They raised a family on Cleveland's west side in the suburb of Bay Village. Carl's professional career spanned 37 years with the Cleveland Electric & Illuminating Company (now FirstEnergy) where he was a systems analyst and MIS operations manager. Carl and Jan made Punta Gorda their home shortly after their retirement in 1993. He served as an elder at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
Carl was an avid tennis player and he loved fishing and socializing with the many life-long friends and traveling companions in Ohio and Florida. At age 20, he ventured out west with his pal Arnie Shafer and climbed Mount Hood in Oregon. Carl loved following the tribulations of the Indians, Browns and Buckeyes.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice; son, Jim (Lori); daughter, Kelly (Anthony); daughter-in-law, Beth; grandchildren Sophia, Robin and Molli. He was the beloved Uncle Bub to Mary, Sarah, Amy and Andrew. Carl was preceded in death by his son Mark and his brother Noel.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful nursing staff at Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital for their counsel, support and compassion as Carl approached the end of his life.
A memorial service for Carl will be held on Monday September 16th at 11:00 am at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. Gifts in memory of Carl may be made to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church 11330 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda 33955.