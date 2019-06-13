Carmen Peeples Holub was born in McAlpin, Florida in 1927 and lived in Live Oak, Florida until 1933. Her mother and father, Vasco and Lois Peeples, and brother Vernon moved to Punta Gorda to run a grocery store for Gus Cole. They ended up owning the store and moved up, over the store, on the corner of Marion Avenue and Cross Street. Carmen graduated from Charlotte High School and met a solider at the Punta Gorda Army Air Field. He was Harold "Dutch" Holub, and after the war, they got married and moved to Portland, Oregon.



During World War II, Carmen was a spotter for planes after school. She helped at the U.S.O. and was very active in the Presbyterian Church. She did a lot of singing on the radio in Ft Myers and at church, since she loved singing in the choir.



Carmen passed away June 1, 2019 after a long illness of Parkinson's and was a very strong lady. She had the most wonderful granddaughter, Nisha, as she and her family took care of Carmen in the last year.



Carmen is survived by her children, Richard (Barb), Lois (Alan) and Sarah (Mike); seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren; Her sister, Gussie (Dale) Baker and family, Debra (Benji) Dees and family, Russell (Tina) Baker and family, Stephen Baker and family, Carolyn (Rick) Bohlander and family, Jane Peeples and family. She also had a lot of cousins living in Placida, Boca Grande, Englewood, Sebring, Jacksonville and one aunt, Helen Cole, in Placida.



Services will be at a later date in Portland, Oregon, but Carmen, still has lots of friends and family in Punta Gorda and still called Punta Gorda home. She loved her trips back to see everyone.



