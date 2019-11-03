|
Carol Ann Ashton, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to Diana Dupuis and William Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Jeans School in Lynn. She married Kenneth (Ken) Ashton in 1962 and they were married for 57 years. For many years Carol and Ken lived in the town of Danvers, Massachusetts. Carol worked in the medical field for the town hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association of the North Shore. In 1991, she and Ken relocated to West Chester, Ohio where they lived for almost ten years. While living there, Carol was involved in many organizations assisting young adults with disabilities. She felt this was truly her forte. She was the co-founder of the 'Friendship Club', which was a social group for individuals with disabilities. Over the years, Carol and Ken frequently vacationed in Florida. Upon retirement they moved to Englewood, Florida where they have lived full time since 2000. Both Carol and Ken were active members in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 in Englewood, where Carol served as the Publications Officer for eight years. In 2007, Carol joined the Elks and served on many committees. She was a Red Hat chapter member of the Red Hot Liners, where she'll be irreplaceable as their Vice Queen. In addition, Carol volunteered at the Lemon Bay Playhouse and the South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association. Over the years, Carol enjoyed traveling with family and friends and especially loved Kauai, Hawaii.
Carol is survived by and will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Ken, daughter, Kelly (Ashton) Carlson and son-in-law Mark Carlson. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Marie Ashton. She is also survived by her Aunt, Marie (Dupuis) Hester, sister-in-law Donna (Ashton) Cunningham, two grandchildren, Ashton Dawn and Tyler Kenneth, several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends who were like family to her.
There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of Carol's life will be planned at some point in the future.