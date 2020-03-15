|
|
Carol Hommema 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed on March 4, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Ill. to Norman and Helen Bohne on Nov. 8, 1936.
Carol was a member of the Florida Association for Home and Community Education in Lee & Charlotte Counties for over 40 years holding many positions including President, Vice President and Foundation Chair at the state level for over 20 years. Carol also served the community as a dedicated member of the GFWC Women's Club of Port Charlotte and held many offices in more than 10 years of service.
Mrs. Hommema owned and operated several successful businesses in her lifetime, but was best known as "Catchin' Carol" co-owner & operator of Fishin' Frank's in Port Charlotte. Carol and her late husband of 64 years, the original "Fishin' Frank" Hommema Sr. opened the bait & tackle store in 1984 until their son, "Fishin' Frank" Jr. and his wife Terry, the current owner/operators continued their legacy.
Carol and Frank Sr. were the devoted parents of three children: Relinda Broom, Frank Hommema Jr., and Pamela Malik, all of Punta Gorda, Fla. They are also survived by 6 grandchildren: Terry Jones Jr., Amber Fallos & her husband Josh, Carrie Malik-Swan & her husband Bobby, Frank Mueller & his wife Katie, Jess Malik II & his wife Jacky, Heather Hommema-Kaminski & her husband Jake; as well as 11 great-grandchildren Jess III, Ethan, & Maximus Malik; Phillip Whitcomb; Kai Szczurowski; Genevieve Davis; Riley, Benjamin & Emaline Mueller; and Isabella & Ruby Fallos who will forever cherish their loving "G.G." {Great *as in the best* Grandma}. Carol will also be sorely missed by her nieces Penny Hommema-Kaiser and Tracy Bohne; extended family; a multitude of friends; and her beloved Yorkie, Scruffy.
The Family invites you to join them for Carol's Life Celebration at Down To Earth: A Gathering Place 2792 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Sunday March 22nd, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served "open house" style, so stop in whenever you can. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome to celebrate Carol's life as she has joined Frank Sr. to go Forever Fishin' Together ~ Happy Catchin' G.G. & Grumpy <3