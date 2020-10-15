Carol Ann Swink, 69, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Port Charlotte.
She was born June 10, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late George and Isabelle Gaydos. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1990 from Monroeville, Pa. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte and an avid golfer.
Carol is survived by her husband, and a daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Memorial contributions in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.