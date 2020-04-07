|
Born December 7, 1945, Carol Ann Woodward died peacefully on April 4, 2020, surrounded by love and peace after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 74 years old.
Ann, as she was known, was born in Montreal, Canada to parents Fred and Mona Hallam. She had two older siblings, Ken and Grace. In July of 1967, she married her high-school sweetheart, Gordon (Woody) Woodward, and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
In 1981, Ann and Woody moved to New Jersey where, as a stay-at-home-mom, she raised their two sons, Kevin and Steven. Retirement brought Ann & Woody to Punta Gorda, Fla. in 1998, where Ann fell in love with the town and area. She made many life-long friends through various hobbies including mahjong and bridge. For many years she boated with her husband extensively, over the east coast of the USA. Ann & Woody eventually retired from boating and bought an RV and traveled the United States & Canada. Their most recent summers were spent in Traverse City, Mich. where Ann quickly made a new group of close friends and fell in love with the area. Both Florida and Michigan held very special places in Ann's heart.
A long-time member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, Ann will always be remembered there for her ability to "work the crowd" and visit every table and greet the members and guests. While short in stature, Ann had a huge heart. She loved to volunteer, especially alongside her beloved dog, Bailey. They spent years providing therapy at Tidewell Hospice and other local facilities.
In addition to her husband and two sons, Kevin & Steven,Ann is survived by her daughters-in-law, Stacey and Lea, her brother Ken Hallam, and 5 grandchildren, Griffin, Tucker, Camden, Connor, and Ryan.
There will be a celebration of her life at a date still-to-be-determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla.