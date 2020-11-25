Carol Anne Kingston, 81 years, a resident of Wells,
Maine, died Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1939, in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Henry Gustav and Janet Mae (Connors) Huettner.
Carol graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, Mass., and went on to further her education at the University of Connecticut, where she received her BA in Elementary Education as well as a Master's Degree in Education.
She married her husband John William "Jack" Kingston, and together they raised their two children. They traveled around New England for Jack's job at IBM, finally settling in Canterbury, N.H. Upon Jack's retirement, they moved to Oyster Creek in Englewood, Fla. They always summered at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Carol worked as an elementary school teacher in N.H. and was the Director of Special Needs in Goffstown, N.H. School District SAU 19 for many years.
Carol had diverse interests and enjoyed sewing and crafts, interior decorating, traveling, skiing, playing golf, playing bridge and taking walks on Goose Rocks Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband, John W. "Jack" Kingston in 2016.
Survivors include her son, J. Steven Kingston and his wife Jenifer of Kennebunkport; daughter Caroline Crowe Watson and her husband James of North Anson, Maine; a brother Henry Huettner of Longmeadow, Mass.; grandchildren Colby, Shae and Piper Kingston.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held next SUMMER OF 2021 and will be announced.
